Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! After a beautiful and comfortable day, clouds have begun to spill back in over the area and rain becomes possible once again tomorrow! An upper-level disturbance will bring rounds of scattered showers and isolated thundershowers to East Texas throughout the day tomorrow, with the best coverage for rain being in the southern portions of our area. Tuesday looks to trend a bit drier as temperatures warm back up into the middle to upper 60s once more. Our next strong cold front is set to move in late next Wednesday (Groundhog Day), which will bring another round of showers and storms, then our next significant drop in temps. Temperatures will be at their warmest early Thursday morning, but will drop throughout the day, so expect 20s by Thursday afternoon. During this time frame, there will be the opportunity for the rain to transition over to sleet, or to even freezing rain before the last of the precipitation ends Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will then drop further into the upper teens to near 20 degrees by Friday morning before warming into the 30s in the afternoon, meaning some spots in ETX could see sub-freezing temperatures for more than 24 hours. If everything previously mentioned takes place, there could be a decent amount of ice accumulate on East Texas roadways, especially for areas north of the Highway 84 corridor. After a few brief hours above freezing on Friday afternoon, temperatures will once again plummet to near 20 degrees by Saturday morning, which will easily meet hard freeze criteria for a second day in a row. Everyone should begin to plan for this dangerous cold by ensuring their outdoor pets have a warm place indoors to sleep, as well as to double check on any outdoor exposed pipes to make sure they are insulated and ready for the freeze. Highs look to range in the 40s over the next weekend, with most of the area trending dry. This is a very challenging forecast and there will likely be fine-tunes made over the next few days. Please remain weather alert while we continue to learn more about this set up. We will keep you updated.

