Sole survivor says others tried to cling to capsized vessel

In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks...
In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks at a news conference, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Montoya Caicedo was the sole survivor of a capsized boat found near Florida's coast and says at least 15 other migrants tried to cling to the vessel after it overturned, but ultimately couldn't hold on.(AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — The sole survivor of a capsized boat found near Florida’s coast says at least 15 other migrants tried to cling to the vessel after it overturned, but ultimately couldn’t hold on.

Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo told a Spanish-language news conference Monday that there were also Dominicans, Haitians, Bahamians and Jamaicans among the group of 40 that set out for Florida from Bimini in the Bahamas on Jan. 22.

His sister also was on the trip, but died in the waters.

He spent two days in the waters holding on to the 25-foot boat before he was rescued last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

