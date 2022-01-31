LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation in Lufkin is asking the public to prepare for delays on Loop 287 due to a major crash via tweet Monday morning.

According to the tweet there are delays on South Loop 287 and John Reddit drive near Copeland in Lufkin.

Prepare for delays on SL 287/John Redditt Drive near Copeland in Lufkin as a major crash continues to clear. Take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/DokhuPhPBg — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) January 31, 2022

Four vehicles were involved including an 18-wheeler, said officials.

Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin

7 people were transported by ambulance to area hospitals but all are non-critical, 3 of the injured were kids.

Currently, Northbound lanes are shut down at Copeland. Motorists are advised to take Hank Street through the neighborhood as an alternate route around the closed areas.

