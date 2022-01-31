Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin(Texas Department of Transportation)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation in Lufkin is asking the public to prepare for delays on Loop 287 due to a major crash via tweet Monday morning.

According to the tweet there are delays on South Loop 287 and John Reddit drive near Copeland in Lufkin.

Four vehicles were involved including an 18-wheeler, said officials.

7 people were transported by ambulance to area hospitals but all are non-critical, 3 of the injured were kids.

Currently, Northbound lanes are shut down at Copeland. Motorists are advised to take Hank Street through the neighborhood as an alternate route around the closed areas.

