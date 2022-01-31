Rusk County Sheriff’s Office ID’s home invasion suspects

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects have been identified by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for alleged involvement in two home robberies on Sunday.

Dakota Ryan Low and Aaron John Woods are “armed and violent” according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office post.

Both suspects have active warrants for Felony 1 Aggravated Robbery and Felony 2 Burglary of a Habitation.

Please contact Rusk County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911 or (903) 657-3581 if these subjects are seen.

