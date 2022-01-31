Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office ID’s home invasion suspects

Aaron John Woods, Dakota Ryan Low
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects have been identified by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for alleged involvement in two home robberies on Sunday.

Dakota Ryan Low and Aaron John Woods are “armed and violent” according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office post.

Both suspects have active warrants for Felony 1 Aggravated Robbery and Felony 2 Burglary of a Habitation.

Please contact Rusk County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911 or (903) 657-3581 if these subjects are seen.

Previous: Rusk County authorities involved in manhunt for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ home invasion suspects

