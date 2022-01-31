Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Pottsboro boy steals the show at Blake Shelton concert

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) - One of six-year-old Wyatt McKee’s biggest dreams came true Saturday night.

Harley McKee: “Were you scared?”

Wyatt McKee: Shakes head no.

Harley McKee: “No? You were tough, huh? I would have been scared.”

Wyatt is braver than most people will ever have to be, and not just because he got up on stage in front of thousands.

Shelton: “It says, uh, your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, six years old. Waiting on a heart transplant.”

He was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t grow.

At six months old, he already had two open-heart surgeries.

Now, at age six, he’s been waiting for a new heart for more than a year.

“There just might be some things in life that he might not get to do because we don’t know his outcome,” said Harley McKee, Wyatt’s mom. “When will he get a heart transplant? You know, will everything be alright? Will it last? His life is just, it’s always unknown, anybody’s is unknown, but his is more unknown.”

But there’s one song that kept Wyatt going through all the waiting.

“He just came home one day and just kept yelling to play ‘God’s Country, God’s Country,’ and for a couple of years now, anytime we get in the car, we got to play God’s Country all the time,” said Harley McKee.

“And in the house,” said Wyatt McKee.

“And in the house, yes,” said Harley McKee.

Now, he’s singing it for thousands with Blake Shelton himself.

“Oh, I mean, I cried,” said Harley McKee. “He got to do something that he really really loved and really wanted to do. It’s a pretty big deal.”

It’s an experience he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
Source: Gray News Media
8-year-old child dies at Dallas hospital after being hit by stray bullet at Henderson County home
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating after 2 men found dead beside highway
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Source: KLTV Staff
Rusk County authorities involved in manhunt for 2 ‘armed and dangerous' home invasion suspects

Latest News

ARBOR DAY TREE PLANTING
Tyler Tree committee celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees at Bergfeld Park
Vet Tech Marilyn cares for a neglected dog during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The...
Dogs rescued from Winona alleged neglect situation receiving care from Humane Society
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Former Big Sandy firefighter helps driver after vehicle catches on fire
WEBXTRA: Big Sandy vehicle fire
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of Sunday.
Family of Livye Lewis mourns, pleads for justice with murderer still at large