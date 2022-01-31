Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: West Texas deputy killed in crash with truck

Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond(Texas DPS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MENTONE, Texas (AP) - Officials say a 41-year-old West Texas sheriff’s deputy has died after a crash with a truck.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman says Loving County Deputy Deputy Lorin Readmond was driving to help another deputy with a call Saturday when she collided with a semi-tractor-trailer truck.

Readmond was pronounced dead at the scene. Sgt. Steven Blanco says the truck driver was not injured and has not been charged with a crime.

He says the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. and is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol but that he could not release further details.

