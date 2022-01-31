Monday’s Weather: Some showers today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the 40s this morning with increasing clouds. Expect mostly cloudy skies today and a few showers moving in midday into the early afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be back in the 60s. Most of the rain will end by evening with just a slight chance of rain in the forecast tomorrow. Expect a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow then more clouds move in Wednesday. Temperatures stay mild through midweek. Showers begin to move in late Wednesday and continue overnight into Thursday morning. As a cold front reaches the area, temperatures will drop below freezing early Thursday morning, shifting the rain to a wintry mix. Sleet and freezing rain look to be the main threat and could cause travel problems Thursday and possibly into Friday morning. The wintry mix looks to end late Thursday with some clearing by Friday afternoon.

