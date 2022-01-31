Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Thursday and Friday.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy/overcast today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers and thundershowers moving out of Central Texas this midday continue to push into our southwestern counties. We’ll continue to see rain across East Texas today, but showers should become more scattered into the afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s, not quite as cool as we have been the last few days. Highs for tomorrow and Wednesday will be in the 60s, with a few spotty showers possible for Tuesday. Wednesday will feature more widespread showers in anticipation of our next cold front, which is the big weather story of this week.

Wednesday’s rain continues into the overnight hours as a strong cold front pushed into East Texas early Thursday morning. As this front moves into the area, we’ll see rain transition to some form of winter precipitation. At this time, freezing rain looks most likely. The front will drop temps from the 40s in the very early morning hours, to the low 30s by daybreak, and then upper 20s by the afternoon. We’ll likely remain below freezing from Thursday morning into Friday, thus it is possible to see accumulation winter precip. Because of the winter weather and cold, we have issued First Alert Weather Days for Thursday and Friday. Hard freezes are likely for Thursday through Saturday, and some locations may not warm above freezing until Saturday afternoon. Now is the time to prepare. Make sure you have enough gas in your vehicle in case you are stranded and need to stay warm. Pack blankets and snack in the car. Cover outdoor faucets, wrap pipes if necessary, and have a plan for plants and outdoor animals to stay warm. Remember the 4 Ps; people, pets, pipes, and plants. Ensure all have a way to stay safe and warm during the second half of this week.

