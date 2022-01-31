Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hearing in Anderson County to decide whether death row inmate gets new trial

Robert Roberson
Robert Roberson((Source: TDCJ))
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A hearing is underway to decide whether an inmate convicted in his daughter’s death receives a new trial.

Robert Roberson was convicted of murdering his daughter by an Anderson County jury in 2003. He was sentenced to death.

Roberson has long maintained his innocence and has been fighting to get a new trial. Monday’s hearing could decide whether he receives the new trial.

Roberson’s lawyer gave closing arguments. She argued that Roberson’s daughter was very sick leading up to her death. She also argued the science has changed since 2003 and “Shaken Baby Syndrome” did not lead to her death.

