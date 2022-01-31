Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Longview exploring options to ensure money for firefighter pensions

WEBXTRA: City of Longview exploring options to ensure money for firefighter pensions
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council is exploring several options to ensure there’s enough money in the firefighter’s pension fund for future Longview Fire Department retirees.

The topic was discussed in Thursday’s council meeting, though no action was taken. KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum spoke with Longview City Spokesman Shawn Hara about it.

