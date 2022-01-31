City of Longview exploring options to ensure money for firefighter pensions

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council is exploring several options to ensure there’s enough money in the firefighter’s pension fund for future Longview Fire Department retirees.

The topic was discussed in Thursday’s council meeting, though no action was taken. KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum spoke with Longview City Spokesman Shawn Hara about it.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.