Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Certain areas of Alto under boil water notice

File Graphic
File Graphic(Associated Press Graphic)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Alto Rural Water Supply Corporation is issuing a boil water notice for customers on FM 1911 and roads off of FM 1911 and the Sweet Union Area because of loss of water.

You should boil the water before you drink it or cook with it. To insure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and boiled two-minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. If you have any questions you may contact the office at 936-858-4648.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
Source: Gray News Media
8-year-old child dies at Dallas hospital after being hit by stray bullet at Henderson County home
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating after 2 men found dead beside highway
Source: KLTV Staff
Rusk County authorities involved in manhunt for 2 ‘armed and dangerous' home invasion suspects
Source: Gray News Media
1 person killed, 1 person injured in Pittsburg shooting incident

Latest News

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Frankie Mealer
Nacogdoches man gets 45 years for drugging, sexually assaulting children
Buy the Book
DeWayne Ward
4th man charged in Gregg County election fraud avoids jailtime