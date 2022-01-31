Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Captured: 2 of Texas’ most wanted, including child rapist, behind bars

(Left to right: Bobby Joe Flores Jr. and Marcus Jarmine Wallace)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ Most Wanted, including a convicted child rapist, are now behind bars.

Bobby Joe Flores Jr., 34, of Duncanville, was arrested by Los Angeles Police officers. Flores was wanted by authorities since October 2019, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

The Duncanville Police Department also issued a warrant in January 2020 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2008, Flores was convicted of molesting and sexually assaulting a 1-year-old girl in Indiana and was sentenced to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction. In 2010, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Indiana and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

In 2014, Flores moved to Texas and was required to register as a sex offender in Duncanville where he lived.

Marcus Jarmine Wallace, 40, of Ferris, was arrested in the parking lot of a shopping center in McAllen. Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents coordinated with Texas Highway Patrol to locate and arrest him.

Wallace, who is affiliated with the Crips gang, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Jan. 18, the same day he was arrested.

Wallace had been wanted since November 2020, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for aggravated promotion of prostitution and online promotion of prostitution. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles also issued a warrant for a parole violation in February 2021.

Wallace was initially convicted in 2006 for engaging in organized criminal activity and bail jumping/failure to appear. He was sentenced to 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. In 2013, Wallace was convicted of evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction and sentenced to six months in prison.

He was released on parole in May 2020.

