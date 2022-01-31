Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Capital Murder: Suspect charged in killing of 82-year-old Texas man

Darren Marcel Hanson, 32, has been charged with capital murder.
Darren Marcel Hanson, 32, has been charged with capital murder.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Darren Marcel Hanson, 32, has been charged with capital murder for the brutal killing of an elderly man, Dallas Police said.

Police officers responded to a robbery call at 2800 Gould Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, January 30.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found Charles Edward Tillery, 82, lying in the street with his face covered in blood.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital, where he later died from what police described as “homicidal violence.”

The Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information on the case to contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or by email: john.valdez@dallascityhall.com, and please refer to case #018064-2022.

