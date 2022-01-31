Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Beto O’Rourke set to visit Tyler during ‘Keeping the Lights On’ tour

Democratic hopeful will visit Tyler’s Glass Recreation Center
The 'Keeping the Lights On' will take O'Rourke to over 20 Texas cities and towns, according to...
The 'Keeping the Lights On' will take O'Rourke to over 20 Texas cities and towns, according to his campaign website.
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is set to visit East Texas during a statewide tour marking the anniversary of the 2021 winter storm and power outages.

The former El Paso congressman will visit over 20 Texas cities during the 12-day ‘Keeping the Lights On’ tour, which launches Friday, Feb. 4 in El Paso.

According to his schedule of public events, O’Rourke will visit the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler on Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 1 to 2 p.m.

“This is a drive to keep the lights on in Texas,” O’Rourke said on Twitter. “To make sure we have a governor that works for, and is accountable to, the people of this state.”

Other stops include Odessa, Abilene, Wichita Falls, Denton, Waco, Austin, San Antonio, Laredo, McAllen, Corpus Christi, and Houston.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
Source: Gray News Media
8-year-old child dies at Dallas hospital after being hit by stray bullet at Henderson County home
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating after 2 men found dead beside highway
Source: KLTV Staff
Rusk County authorities involved in manhunt for 2 ‘armed and dangerous' home invasion suspects
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Latest News

Robert Roberson
Hearing in Anderson County to decide whether death row inmate gets new trial
Incumbent House District 5 candidate Cole Hefner says ‘there’s still more to do’
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Some showers today