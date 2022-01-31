Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
4th man charged in Gregg County election fraud avoids jailtime

DeWayne Ward
DeWayne Ward((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged in a case of election fraud in Gregg County received his sentence today.

DeWayne Ward plead guilty in Gregg County’s 124th District Court to one misdemeanor charge of election fraud, according to the court’s office.

Ward was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail which was probated for one year. If Ward violates his probation, he will have to go to jail.

Ward is one of four people charged with election fraud in Gregg County during the 2018 Democratic Primary Election. Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown, Marlena Jackson and Charlie Burns Jr. also pled guilty and received the same sentences.

