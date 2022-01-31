Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero. Caballero, who was hospitalized in stable condition Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the neck, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count after engaging in a shootout with Houston police after a chase.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition. The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count. It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
Source: Gray News Media
8-year-old child dies at Dallas hospital after being hit by stray bullet at Henderson County home
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating after 2 men found dead beside highway
Source: KLTV Staff
Rusk County authorities involved in manhunt for 2 ‘armed and dangerous' home invasion suspects
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Latest News

Robert Roberson
Hearing in Anderson County to decide whether death row inmate gets new trial
The 'Keeping the Lights On' will take O'Rourke to over 20 Texas cities and towns, according to...
Beto O’Rourke set to visit Tyler during ‘Keeping the Lights On’ tour
Incumbent House District 5 candidate Cole Hefner says ‘there’s still more to do’
Police in Denton, Texas, say an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man who was holding a...
Texas police fatally shoot man threatening woman with knife