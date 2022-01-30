WEBXTRA: Former Big Sandy firefighter helps driver after vehicle catches on fire

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - After having his car catch fire in motion, an East Texas motorist is thanking his lucky stars that a former Big Sandy firefighter just happened to be driving behind him at the time.

The westbound vehicle began to spurt flames from the engine about three miles east of Big Sandy on Highway 80.

As the driver pulled to the shoulder, former Big Sandy firefighter Ken Danapas, who now lives in Indiana and was in town for his daughter’s birthday, spotted the car and pulled over to help.

Danapas made sure to get the driver clear from the car before calling it in to the fire department. The vehicle was a raging inferno by the time crews arrived and was a total loss, but no one was injured.

