Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a beautiful and comfortable day, skies are set to remain clear tonight and throughout much of the day tomorrow as well. We’ll wake up chilly in the upper 30s tomorrow morning, but sunshine and southwesterly winds will help our highs climb into the middle to upper 60s! Tomorrow will be a great day to enjoy the outdoors, so hopefully you will be able to get outside and soak up some sun. Clouds begin to increase later tomorrow evening, and on Monday an upper-level disturbance will bring a round of showers and storms to East Texas throughout the day, with better coverage for southern portions of our area. Tuesday looks to trend a bit drier as temperatures trend in the middle to upper 60s once more. Our next strong cold front is set to move in late next Wednesday (Groundhog Day), which will bring another round of showers and storms, then our next significant cool down. Temperatures will be at their warmest early Thursday morning, but will drop throughout the day, so expect 20s and 30s by Thursday afternoon. During this time frame, there will be the opportunity for the rain to transition over to sleet, or to even some freezing rain for a few hours before the last of the precipitation ends Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will then drop back to freezing just after sundown and will drop to near 20 degrees by Friday morning. There is still plenty of uncertainty regarding what we will actually see on Thursday, and models will come a little more in line as we get into the start of next week. In the meantime, be wary of any snowfall total or impact graphics you may see on social media over the next couple of days. Always be sure you are getting your weather information from a reliable source like the national weather service or an actual meteorologist! More to come.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.