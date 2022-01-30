Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened

Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar((Source: Sabine County Sheriff's Office))
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The search for the man who was sentenced to 99 years in prison for the Oct. 31, 2020, death of his girlfriend has intensified and broadened, according to Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox.

“The search for Matthew Edgar continues,” Maddox said Sunday afternoon. “It has intensified and broadened.”

A Sabine County jury convicted Matthew Hoy Edgar for murder last week in connection with the death of Livye Lewis, his girlfriend. He has been at large since he failed to show up for his trial on Jan. 27.

“The sheriff reports that as of the posting of this update, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office has completed follow-up investigation on ten additional investigative leads regarding the whereabouts of Edgar,” a press release stated. “These additional leads were cleared and closed with no contact with Edgar.”

According to the press release, there was one arrest non an unrelated charge. A woman was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants in Hardin County Saturday, the press release stated.

“As these investigative leads come in, they are assigned to a deputy or completed by the lead investigator for the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office,” the press release stated. Several of the leads to date involve leads from East and Northeast Texas as well as Western Louisiana.”

A previous press release stated that the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office has checked out sightings of Edgar in Jasper and Orange counties.

In the press release, Maddox reminded residents to call the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 787-2266 or call 911 if they encounter Edgar. He added that Sabine County residents should not try to contact or try to stop Edgar.

Search for Matthew Edgar
Search for Matthew Edgar

Previous stories: Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, Rangers, US marshals searching for murderer in Texas, Louisiana

Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant

Autopsy photos, DNA evidence reviewed at Hemphill man’s murder trial

Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death

Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Sabine County

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
Pictured is some of the evidence law enforcement officers seized when they executed a search...
Drug raid in Marshall results in 3 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns, almost $11K
Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, Rangers, US marshals searching for murderer in Texas, Louisiana
Source: Gray News Media
8-year-old child dies at Dallas hospital after being hit by stray bullet at Henderson County home
McKenzie Shutter (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of setting fires to stay warm

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Rusk County authorities involved in manhunt for 2 ‘armed and dangerous' home invasion suspects
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating after 2 men found dead beside highway
Police sirens
26-year-old man dies after shooting incident at Polk County club