Rusk County authorities involved in manhunt for 2 ‘armed and dangerous' home invasion suspects

Source: KLTV Staff
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County law enforcement officers are searching for two “armed and dangerous” men who allegedly committed robberies at two homes on Sunday.

According to a post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, RCSO deputies and other law enforcement agencies are trying to track down the suspects, who are believed to be white males in their mid-20s. The post said the men are “ARMED AND DANGEROUS with handguns and rifles.”

Posted by Rusk County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 30, 2022

The two suspects were believed to be on foot. The Facebook post from earlier Sunday stated that authorities thought the men were in the 2000 block of State Highway and possibly heading north.

An update to the initial Facebook post stated that the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the two suspects. The update stated that Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 teams have been asked to assist with the ongoing search.

In the update, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said law enforcement officers have left the area near SH 43 to work on leads. He added there are no longer any threats from the two suspects in the SH 43 area.

“Please contact Rusk County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911 or (903) 657-3581 if these subjects are seen,” the Facebook post stated. “Please remain vigilant and lock your doors if you are in this area.”

