Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville

Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 72-year-old Louisiana man’s body was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville Saturday morning. His capsized fishing boat was found tied to a stump about 600 yards from the shore.

Austin Cryer, a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden, said the man’s death is being investigated by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office because the man was from that part of Louisiana. Also, the victim’s boat was found on the Louisiana side of Toledo Bend.

Cryer said he is not releasing the man’s name at this time because he is waiting for approval from the man’s family.

According to Cryer, the Louisiana man’s family last saw him at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday when he went fishing on Toledo Bend. He added that the victim’s family members got concerned after the wind on the lake picked up and went looking for him. Cryer said a family member with binoculars found their loved ones capsized boat tied to a stump.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, the man’s body was found floating in the lake, Cryer said.

The TP&W game warden said several fishermen happened by at that time and brought the man’s body to shore. Cryer said the Shelby County Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy.

The man was wearing a life jacket, Cryer said. He added the water temperature at that time was about 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We don’t know how long he was in the water,” Cryer said.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

