Dogs rescued from Winona alleged neglect situation receiving care from Humane Society

Vet Tech Marilyn cares for a neglected dog during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The...
Vet Tech Marilyn cares for a neglected dog during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United States on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in Smith County, Texas. (Gareth Patterson/AP Images for HSUS)(Gareth Patterson | AP Images for HSUS)
By Erin Wides
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Almost 40 dogs were rescued from an alleged neglect situation in Winona last week. Now, they are being cared for by the Humane Society of the United States.

The animals have been transferred to a safe location and are getting treatment from veterinarians and Humane Society staff. The Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office was assisted by the Humane Society of the United States in rescuing nearly 40 dogs from an alleged neglect situation in Smith County on January 21st.

“This property is quite large. It is a rural property in East Texas, said a woman with the Humane Society rescue team. “We’re seeing a lot of the kennels here that the dogs are being removed from with plastic pallets underneath them, which presumably would keep them out of the mud but unfortunately means that they are being housed on a really hard surface, that’s really hard on their feet and their legs. So you can see the conditions that we arrived at today.”

According to the Humane Society, local authorities served a search and seizure warrant on a residential property at approximately 9 a.m. on January 21.

The animals were found in chain-link kennels. Some had metal collapsing into their cages. Water bowls were frozen over. The Humane Society said some of the dogs were scared, while others were eager for attention.

The rescued animals have been transported to a temporary shelter where they are being examined by licensed veterinarians and getting lots of love from staff members.

According to the Humane Society, the rescued dogs will be joined at the temporary shelter by 10 additional dogs who were removed from the same property earlier this month by the SPCA of East Texas for urgent care.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

