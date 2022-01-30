Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating after 2 men found dead beside highway

Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies in Cherokee County are investigating after two men were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds on the side of State Highway 79 early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office passed on information from a 911 call that said two injured men were on the side of Highway 79 near the Cherokee and Rusk County line.

When CCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they found two dead men with apparent gunshot wounds on the side of Highway 79, just inside Cherokee County.

Along with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Special Investigations Unit, the Texas Rangers were called in to investigate the shooting deaths.

“We believe the two individuals attended a dance at Fantasy Ballroom on January 29, 2022,” the press release stated. “If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.”

