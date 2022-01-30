Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Biden calls for release of US hostage in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday called for the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.

Frerichs, a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, Illinois, was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital of Kabul. He is believed to be in the custody of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

“Threatening the safety of Americans or any innocent civilians is always unacceptable, and hostage-taking is an act of particular cruelty and cowardice,” President Joe Biden said in a statement to mark the second anniversary of the kidnapping on Monday. “The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable.”

The statement came as Afghanistan faces a thorny humanitarian crisis following the U.S. withdrawal in August. The Taliban quickly seized control of much of the country and the foreign aid that been flowing into the country largely halted, putting at risk the lives of millions of Afghans who could starve or freeze to death.

Charlene Cakora, Frerichs’ sister, issued a statement saying that her family is “grateful” for Biden’s words.

“But what we really want is to have Mark home,” she said. “We know the president has options in front of him to make that happen and hope Mark’s safe return will become a priority for him personally.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
Pictured is some of the evidence law enforcement officers seized when they executed a search...
Drug raid in Marshall results in 3 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns, almost $11K
Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, Rangers, US marshals searching for murderer in Texas, Louisiana
Source: Gray News Media
8-year-old child dies at Dallas hospital after being hit by stray bullet at Henderson County home
McKenzie Shutter (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of setting fires to stay warm

Latest News

This weekend's severe winter storm dropped snow, frigid temperatures and power outages for...
Frigid temps in Northeast after nor'easter passes
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened
Source: KLTV Staff
Rusk County authorities involved in manhunt for 2 ‘armed and dangerous' home invasion suspects
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge