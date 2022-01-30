Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

8-year-old child dies at Dallas hospital after being hit by stray bullet at Henderson County home

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An 8-year-old Henderson County child died at a Dallas hospital after she was shot in the head while on the back porch of a home on County Road 2911 Saturday evening.

According to a press release, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday about an 8-year-old child who had been shot in the head at a house on CR 2911. When the HCSO deputies got to the scene, they found the child on the back porch with people attempting life-saving measures.

“It was reported that the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child,” the press release stated. “Investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors.”

There were three children alone at the residence when the shooting occurred, the press release stated.

The child died at the Children’s Hospital in Dallas. An autopsy will be performed at the Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas, the press release stated.

Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued a search warrant for the property where the child was shot. HCSO investigators are still at the scene, the press release stated.

“The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and Child Protective Services,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is some of the evidence law enforcement officers seized when they executed a search...
Drug raid in Marshall results in 3 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns, almost $11K
Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, Rangers, US marshals searching for murderer in Texas, Louisiana
McKenzie Shutter (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of setting fires to stay warm
Kim Flint
Remains of woman missing since 2018 found in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
1 person injured after loose livestock Rusk County road causes 2 wrecks

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
Source: KLTV Staff
Newgate Mission director talks about how caring for homeless is year-round need
Source: Gray News Media
1 person injured after loose livestock Rusk County road causes 2 wrecks
WEBXTRA: Continuing plight of the homeless