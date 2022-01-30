Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
26-year-old man dies after shooting incident at Polk County club

2nd victim airlifted to Houston hospital
Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One person suffered fatal injuries, and another person was injured in a shooting incident that occurred at a Polk County club early Sunday morning.

Marcell Thomas Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree felony murder after he turned himself in at the Polk County sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting at the Down Under Club on U.S. Highway 59 South. PCSO deputies and Livingston police officers responded to the scene.

Law enforcement officers learned that during an altercation at the club, two people were shot, the press release stated. The victims were taken to Livingston Memorial Hospital via personal vehicles.

Twenty-six-year-old Jeric Smith, one of the victims, was pronounced dead at the Livingston hospital, the press release stated. A medical helicopter transported Tykedrick Love, the 22-year-old second victim, to a Houston hospital.

After Thomas was identified as the suspect in the shooting, he turned himself in at the sheriff’s office.

The case is still under investigation at this time, the press release stated. Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (36) 327-6810.

“We would like to thank the Livingston Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Ranger Eric Lopez for their assistance in the investigation,” the press release stated.

