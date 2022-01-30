1 person killed, 1 person injured in Pittsburg shooting incident

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed, and one person was injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Pittsburg early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, Pittsburg police responded to the 600 block of Jefferson Street at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday to check out a 911 call about a shooting that had just occurred. When PPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

A Camp County justice of the peace pronounced the victim, who was later identified as 19-year-old Cade Caviness from Longview, dead at the scene, the press release stated.

Pittsburg PD officers then received a call about a second gunshot victim located in the 100 block of Daingerfield. According to the press release, the second victim was identified as Patrick Hawk, 18, of New Diana. Hawk was treated and released at the scene.

Pittsburg Police Chief Matthew Lemarr said Caviness and Hawk were shot at the same location in Pittsburg, and they are both considered victims. He added his officers are still trying to identify the suspects in this case.

“The case is still being investigated at this time,” the press release stated.

Anyone with any information on the case is urged to call the Pittsburg Police Department at (903) 856-3330 or Crime Stoppers at 800-396-3351.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.