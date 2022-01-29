Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Rep. Gohmert discusses why he’s giving up seat in congress to run for AG, what he will do if he loses

“This is my effort to sacrifice my future to save Texas so we can save the Union”
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In part two of our interview with East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, we discuss his reasons for running for Texas attorney general.

KLTV’s Blake Holland sat down with Gohmert to talk about why he would give up an easily won seat in Congress to run for state office, and what he will do if he loses.

Louie Gohmert: This is my effort to sacrifice my future to save Texas so we can save the Union. And if that’s not successful then I think it’s time to sure things up around here where we live, because bad things are coming.

Blake Holland: When it comes to funds raised so far in this race. We saw the campaign finance reports released last week. You have the least amount of money among the candidates running. Do you think that’s a negative on your campaign. Do you still think you can win with the least amount of money?

LG: Yeah, we’re having to rely more on grassroots. But we did raise a million dollars. Paxton has raised like $9 million. Eva Guzman got in and she’s having trouble getting double digits in the polling. But she’s been running commercials since November. As nice a person as she is she’s having trouble getting traction. She was backed by-- Abbott encouraged to get in the race by the governor. And he’s helped to raise money - he and Dick Wheatley. And then you got George P. Bush. He’s got the whole Bush family behind, you know, helping raise money do those things. So yeah, when it comes to money, it is a handicap. But Ted Cruz proved when he ran against Dewhurst, you can do it with less money. Of course, in his case, he didn’t have somebody run around lying about his record. So Paxton’s got the money and he’s spending it desperately to try to have leverage to deal with the DOJ when they come after him after the Primary.

BH: Related to the campaign finance report released last week. We saw reports last week that mentioned you said you had raised a million dollars by the time you announced, but the reports show you didn’t.

LG: We spent all 10 days trying to raise a million dollars and we got the commitments. There was no way we would have got in the bank in 10 days. We were trying to get it raised and he had the commitments from people that we’re going to get it in and they did get it in. So people are going to sling mud, but we had the commitments and once we had the commitments for a million dollars, then I said okay we got em. And there was a time there in that 10 days towards the end, when we didn’t have it and I thought I was going to come out and announce that we didn’t. But once we got the commitments, we were in.

Gohmert, when asked if he’d ever be interested in running for president, said no. In part because, he said jokingly, no one would ever vote for a bald president.

