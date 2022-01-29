Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Waco Police identify man who allegedly stabbed woman at QuikTrip

Byron Bryant, 51, of Waco, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Good Samaritan who witnessed a domestic violence incident involving a man stabbing a woman stepped in and fired a weapon at the aggressor in defense of the woman, Waco Police said.

Waco Police identified the alleged attacker as Byron Bryant, 51, of Waco.

The incident happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at the QuikTrip located at 2350 S. New Road. “Initial reports indicated that a male was actively stabbing a female and was chasing her into the gas station,” police said in a news release.

The woman who was stabbed and the man shot by the Good Samaritan were both transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of “severe injuries.”

Bryant was released from the hospital on Monday, January 31st is currently in the McLennan County Jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bryant’s victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man who fired the weapon remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He was released and has not been charged with a crime, police said.

