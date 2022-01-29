Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the 60s - it’s going to be another beautiful weekend. This evening, temperatures will cool down into the 40s, before we see overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tomorrow will be even warmer than today, highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Once we get through the weekend, some changes are in store. On Monday, we’ve got a decent shot at some showers, and we’ll keep rain in the forecast Monday through Thursday. Both Wednesday and Thursday look like they’ll be the best days to see some rain. We keep highs in the 60s, near 70s, through Tuesday, but then another winter blast arrives Wednesday. We’ll wake up to temps on Thursday morning in the upper 20s, and lower 20s for Friday. This could possibly be the coolest few days we’ve had thus far this winter. With the rain in the forecast and the sub-freezing temperatures, it is possible we could see some winter mix/precipitation in the second half of the week. This is something we’re watching closely over the next few days. For now, enjoy the sunshine and beautiful sunny skies. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

