Salvation Army, nonprofits conducting census of Angelina County’s homeless population

By Phoebe Green
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army and a team of local nonprofits are conducting a count of the homeless population in Angelina County. The count is conducted every year at the end of January.

Social worker Renea Wilson, a social worker with the Salvation Army, said the count helps to better serve the community.

“All that goes back, and we compile all that data to be able to better assist within our community those who are homeless, to know what areas they need assistance in and find out what their needs are,” Wilson said.

The numbers from the count will take about two months to finalize, but the data will help the non-profits receive grants from programs like Homeless Prevention and Rapid Re-housing.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

