TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A nor’easter creating winter weather concerns on the East Coast could bring over two feet of snow to the northeast. East Texas News’ Andrew Tate breaks down nor’easters and some of the terms being used in the videos below.

What are the two kinds of nor'easters?

First Alert Weather's Andrew Tate explains bomb cyclones and bombogenesis

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.