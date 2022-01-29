Newgate Mission director talks about how caring for homeless is year-round need

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city recently held its annual Homeless Resource Day, to address the economic and health needs of the homeless and needy population.

However, that one day event addresses a consistent year-round need that the homeless face.

We mostly think of the homeless in our communities during extremes in weather, bitter cold or blistering heat.

Other than that, it’s not at the forefront of our thoughts.

“This time of year, our biggest needs are probably the coats, the hats, the blankets. Any donation we get, we put to good use,” said Hiway 80 Rescue Mission director Brian Livingston.

The recent Homeless Resource Day in Longview touched on the needs that the homeless face year-round. They include many things that most of us take for granted.

Things like job training, health care, and even getting enough to eat are everyday problems, which are mostly handed by rescue mission operations.

For Newgate Mission, the most obvious everyday need is food.

“We do see it every day. We see it mainly in food; we know that sometimes, a lot of our patrons or people in the community have more month than they have money. Food, you got to have it every day,” said Newgate Mission director Natasha Howard.

And other daily needs have to be met.

“Living supplies, toiletries, showers, washers, dryers. We have a ready-to-work job placement. We work with Texas Workforce Solutions. We have a grocery box program where we try to give fresh produce, pastries, bread,” Howard said.

It’s something they know will be there today and every day after that.

“We understand that homelessness can happen to anyone at any point in their life. We just want to make sure we’re here to feed, to help, to pray, and to minister,” Howard said.

Newgate Mission was selected by Leadership Longview for renovation of their facility. Donations to all missions are always accepted.

Newgate Mission director Natasha Howard talked with KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about how caring for the homeless is a 24-7 concern.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.