Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Newgate Mission director talks about how caring for homeless is year-round need

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city recently held its annual Homeless Resource Day, to address the economic and health needs of the homeless and needy population.

However, that one day event addresses a consistent year-round need that the homeless face.

We mostly think of the homeless in our communities during extremes in weather, bitter cold or blistering heat.

Other than that, it’s not at the forefront of our thoughts.

“This time of year, our biggest needs are probably the coats, the hats, the blankets. Any donation we get, we put to good use,” said Hiway 80 Rescue Mission director Brian Livingston.

The recent Homeless Resource Day in Longview touched on the needs that the homeless face year-round. They include many things that most of us take for granted.

Things like job training, health care, and even getting enough to eat are everyday problems, which are mostly handed by rescue mission operations.

For Newgate Mission, the most obvious everyday need is food.

“We do see it every day. We see it mainly in food; we know that sometimes, a lot of our patrons or people in the community have more month than they have money. Food, you got to have it every day,” said Newgate Mission director Natasha Howard.

And other daily needs have to be met.

“Living supplies, toiletries, showers, washers, dryers. We have a ready-to-work job placement. We work with Texas Workforce Solutions. We have a grocery box program where we try to give fresh produce, pastries, bread,” Howard said.

It’s something they know will be there today and every day after that.

“We understand that homelessness can happen to anyone at any point in their life. We just want to make sure we’re here to feed, to help, to pray, and to minister,” Howard said.

Newgate Mission was selected by Leadership Longview for renovation of their facility. Donations to all missions are always accepted.

Newgate Mission director Natasha Howard talked with KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about how caring for the homeless is a 24-7 concern.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Flint
Remains of woman missing since 2018 found in Rusk County
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
McKenzie Shutter (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of setting fires to stay warm
DeAnthony Brown (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Tyler police arrest suspect in catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
1 person injured after loose livestock Rusk County road causes 2 wrecks
WEBXTRA: Continuing plight of the homeless
Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, Rangers, US marshals searching for murderer in Texas, Louisiana
First Alert Weather
Nor’easters, bomb cyclones, bombogenesis explained