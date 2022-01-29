Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Central Heights honors Ike Mills, sweeps Huntington for homecoming

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Central Heights basketball teams picked up a sweep of Huntington for their homecoming that also honored one of the all time greats of the school.

It has been 50 years since Igalious “Ike” Mills graduated and the basketball legend was back in town with his family to watch the games and be honored by the teams.

Mills had a standout four years at Central Heights and set the Central Heights single game record of 62 points that still stands to this day.

Central Heights, Huntington Highlights

“It would have been easy for me to hit 80, 90 or 100 points with today’s 3-point line,” Mills said with a smile on his face. “If you look at the NBA the person that was like me is Stephen Curry. We both like threes.”

Mills was honored between the games with a framed jersey.

“Coming through Central Heights game me the opportunity to do what was necessary to play ball,” Mills said. “It was an avenue for me to get a higher education. I think that is the most important thing in this whole process. It paid off and I had the chance to contribute to society.”

Both Central Heights teams won. The girls won 56-31. The win was coach Danielle Templeton’s 100th win as a coach. All came with Central Heights. The boys won 59-42.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

