1 person injured after loose livestock Rusk County road causes 2 wrecks

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was injured after one vehicle hit a cow, and a second vehicle crashed after avoiding the loose livestock on State Highway 79 in Rusk County Friday night.

According to a post on the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, multiple wrecks occurred near the Panola County line after livestock got loose from a nearby pasture.

The person who was injured was in the small car that struck a cow. The other vehicle, an SUV, crashed after it avoided hitting a cow.

Three people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, the Facebook post stated. A spokesperson for the Rusk County OEM said that, of the three, only one person was injured.

According to the Facebook post, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Christus EMS and Flight for Life, the Henderson Fire Department, the Church Hill VFD, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the Rusk County Rescue Unit, the county’s deputy emergency management coordinator and an RCOEM support specialist responded to the scene.

“Thank you to all who responded to assist and great teamwork to get the roadway opened in a timely manner,” the Facebook post stated.

