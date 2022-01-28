Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wreck blocking traffic on S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler

Traffic is being rerouted around a wreck Friday morning near the intersection of South Broadway...
Traffic is being rerouted around a wreck Friday morning near the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Old Grande Boulevard in south Tyler.(KLTV staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is being rerouted around a wreck near the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Old Grande Boulevard in south Tyler.

Officers responded to the scene before 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Southbound traffic is reduced to one lane while the wreck clears.

Tyler Police are asking motorists heading out on their morning commute to be aware of officers directing traffic and avoid the area if possible.

Nacogdoches man killed in 2 vehicle crash