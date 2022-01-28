WebXtra: East Texans try raising chickens to ease supply chain concerns

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With growing concerns about the economy and the supply chain, backyard chicken flocks for meat or egg production are a growing trend among rural, suburban and even urban East Texans.

Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service says increasing numbers of consumers want to know the source of their food, and producing eggs and poultry at home is part of that movement. But there’s more to it than just buying chickens and putting them in your backyard. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark talked with Texas A&M Agri-Life Dallas County Horticulture Program Coordinator Jeff Raska on the growing trend of small-scale chicken raising.

