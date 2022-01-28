Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Rep. Louie Gohmert discusses lacking Trump’s endorsement, his own replacement

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Congressman Louie Gohmert sat down for an interview with KLTV’s Blake Holland to talk election, endorsements, and more.

Gohmert is running for Texas Attorney General. He talked about not having Trump’s endorsement, and what he thinks about the candidates hoping to replace him in Congress.

