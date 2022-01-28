Tyler police arrest suspect in catalytic converter thefts

From the Tyler Police Department

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On January 28, 2022, at around 4:45 a.m., Tyler Police responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Chimney Rock on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A silver sedan was reportedly driving through the apartment complex, stopping, and a person was getting out and going between cars. Tyler Police officers responded to the scene and saw a silver Lexus leaving the area. An officer attempted to stop the Lexus for a traffic violation when the vehicle quickly evaded. The Lexus drove onto Old Grande Blvd toward S. Broadway on the wrong side of the road. Other Tyler PD officers were responding to assist. The silver Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed toward a Tyler PD officer’s vehicle that was on S. Broadway. The Lexus then collided with the patrol car.

The officer in the car had minor injuries, and the suspect vehicle was disabled. Three suspects fled the vehicle, but one was caught by officers. He was identified as DeAnthony Marquise Brown, a 19-year-old male from Houston. Warrants were obtained on DeAnthony for evading arrest/detention in a vehicle with a $250,000 bond and for aggravated assault of a public servant with a $250,000 bond. He was booked into the Smith County Jail.

A search warrant of the silver Lexus was completed. Multiple catalytic converters and other evidence, including saws were located in the vehicle. Further charges are pending. This case is still under investigation.

If you know anybody else who might be involved in this incident or have any other information, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

