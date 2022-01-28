Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of setting fires to stay warm

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old woman on Jan. 15 in connection with allegations that she set two fires along County Road 4780 to keep warm.

McKenzie Shutter, of China, was arrested and charged with reckless damage or destruction.

According to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Warren Fire Department was dispatched to CR 4780 at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 15. Firefighters found two fires burning in two different locations.

“The Warren Fire Department’s quick response prevented significant property damage only having the underbrush burned,” the Facebook post stated. “The locations of the fires made Warren Fire Department members suspicious of arson.”

The Warren firefighters asked a TCSO deputy to investigate after they saw a woman walking down CR 4780 when they arrived.

“Shutter told deputies she was trying to walk to Gore Store Road to meet her boyfriend and admitted to starting the fires to warm up from the cold weather,” the Facebook post stated.

Shutter was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

