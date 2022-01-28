Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler City Council approves contract for Noble E. Young Park design plans

Tyler City Council approves contract for Noble E. Young Park design plans.
Tyler City Council approves contract for Noble E. Young Park design plans.(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved a contract with Halff Associates Inc. to prepare design plans for the renovation of Noble E. Young Park in the amount of $77,000.

The City of Tyler Parks Department plans to replace the deteriorating pavilion and restrooms, install new playground equipment, add a walking trail and sidewalks, as well as an outdoor exercise area with some ADA-accessible equipment.

“We think that it will bring a great pride to the community,” Director of Parks & Recreation Leanne Robinette said. “A place that they can go, and they feel safe, and that they know that we care enough to make these renovations and repairs. We hear them when they let us know that some things need to be changed.”

Halff Associates Inc. will provide design services including surveying, detailed site, park and utility design, all necessary jurisdictional permitting, the identification of utility conflicts (if any), coordination with utility companies and outside agencies, environmental coordination, and any other items necessary to successfully develop the project.

The project will be completed by the end of July and will be funded by Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) Funds.

