Reports of problems with reimbursement for at-home COVID tests

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recently the Biden-Harris Administration announced that insurance companies and group health plans would be required to cover the cost for at-home COVID-19 testing.

According to Health and Human Services, beginning January 15, people with private hecost-sharingthe alth insurance or people covered by a group health plan who purchase an FDA-approved over-the-counter COVID-19 test will be able to have those test costs covered by their plan or insurance. However, this is not the case for all insurance plans, especially those on Medicare Advantage plans.

“If you buy a test at a store, your insurance will reimburse you,” said President Joe Biden.

One group of people particularly impacted is retired teachers with certain Medicare Advantage plans. We reached out to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. They directed us to a statement from their health insurance provider.

The federal administration did not extend the at-home COVID-19 test coverage to Medicare plans. TRS-Care Medicare Advantage is following federal guidelines that do not require Medicare plans to reimburse for at-home tests. Physician-ordered tests done in a physician’s office or lab continue to be covered. While over-the-counter, at-home tests are not covered, TRS-Care Medicare participants still have many options: Medicare pays for COVID-19 diagnostic tests performed by a laboratory, such as PCR and antigen tests. There is no cost sharing when the test is ordered by a physician or other authorized health care professional during the Public Health Emergency period (currently until April 15, 2022). The federal administration is providing up to 50 million free at-home tests to community health centers and Medicare-certified health clinics. This is subject to availability. We recommend you call the clinic/center to check if tests are in stock before visiting.

United Healthcare is one of the Medicare Advantage carriers that don’t offer at-home testing reimbursement. A statement on their website says tests must be ordered by a physician to qualify for reimbursement.

Your UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan may have a benefit that can be used to get OTC at-home COVID-19 tests. Sign in to medicare.uhc.com to learn if OTC benefits are part of your Medicare Advantage plan. Check your Over-the-Counter Products Catalog or Over-the-Counter Products Card benefit to confirm. UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members are not eligible for reimbursement of OTC at-home COVID-19 tests purchased without a physician’s order. All of our Medicare Advantage plans cover COVID-19 testing when ordered by a physician with a $0 cost-share. UnitedHealthcare Medicare Supplement plans and UnitedHealthcare Medicare Prescription Drug Plans do not cover or reimburse for purchases of OTC at-home COVID-19tests.

Right now the Biden Administration says the easiest option is to order the stay-at-home test directly from the government.

“We’re making one billion, one billion at-home tests available for you to order and be delivered to your home for free,” said President Biden. “Just visit COVIDtests.gov to know how to get that free test kit to your home.”

For those on Medicare, the State of Texas says they’ll cover the cost of at-home testing just like private insurance.

Effective Jan. 3, 2022, the Texas Medicaid program covers up to four COVID-19 at-home tests per beneficiary per month. This is in line with American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 requirements, which are separate from coverage requirements for commercial health plans. Supplies permitting, these tests may be obtained by Texas Medicaid beneficiaries at any Medicaid-enrolled retail pharmacy without a prescription. Note: This benefit is separate from any tests being provided to the population through the federal government.

