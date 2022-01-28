Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Remains of woman missing since 2018 found in Rusk County

Kim Flint
Kim Flint((Source: KLTV))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The remains of a woman missing since 2018 have been found in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s office, on Thursday, Jan 20, members of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Texas Rangers and a forensic anthropologist from the University of North Texas, responded to a wooded area on property located near Richey Lane, in the Reklaw Community. Investigators with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant after confirming information that human remains had possibly been discovered at that area.

After Sheriff Valdez, RCSO investigators, the Texas Rangers and members of a forensic team responded to the location, human remains were recovered. The remains were taken to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for DNA testing and dental recognition.

The sheriff’s office said on Thursday, Jan. 27, Sheriff Valdez received preliminary reports that confirm that the remains recovered were those of Kim Flint. The family has been notified. As a part of the investigation, additional forensic testing will be completed in the near future.

Flint had been missing since September 2018. Her vehicle had been found crashed on the side of the road on State Highway 84 near the Angelina River, but Flint was not found.

RELATED: 1 Year Later: Kimberly Flint still missing from Rusk County

Cadaver dogs, drone used in search for missing Rusk Co. woman

Son of missing Rusk Co. woman: ‘My biggest fear is that it goes cold’

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Mabank resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize.
Mabank resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
Kristian Perdomo trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 3: Jury finds Perdomo guilty
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

Police sirens
2 motorcyclists lead Ore City police on chase with speeds up to 130 mph
Tyler City Council approves contract for Noble E. Young Park design plans.
Tyler City Council approves contract for Noble E. Young Park design plans
A preview of Kristian Perdomo's trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 4: Sentencing phase begins following guilty conviction for Perdomo
Dan Thomas interview
Dan Thomas interview