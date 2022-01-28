Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A slow decrease in clouds overnight tonight and a very Frosty Start to our day on Friday. The good news about Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is that we should see plentiful sunshine and warming afternoons. Mornings stay in the 30s, upper 30s on Sunday, and afternoon highs climb from the lower to middle 50s on Friday to the middle 60s...maybe higher...on Sunday. Rain chances really ramp up on Monday, starting near 40% in the morning, then to 70% during the day. A lesser chance for rain on Tuesday, but still a chance, then a cold front on Wednesday (Groundhog Day) brings chances for more rain and even an isolated thundershower or two. As temperatures cool off overnight Wednesday, into Thursday morning, there is a chance for a wintry mix on Thursday morning before the moisture leave our area. We will monitor this closely for you. Rainfall totals from Monday through Thursday morning, appear to be in the 1.50″ to 2.50″ range with some getting a bit more if a heavier thundershower moves overhead. This is good news, because most of East Texas, north of Lufkin, is in a Severe Drought at this time...so bring on the rain. We need it. Have a great night.

