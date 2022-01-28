Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
MURDER TRIAL DAY 4: Sentencing phase begins following guilty conviction for Perdomo

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The sentencing phase in the murder trial of Kristian Leonardo Perdomo began with Judge Austin Reeve Jackson allowing the state to introduce as evidence four other homicides Perdomo is suspected in, though never charged, against the objections of the defense. The homicides occurred within nine days of Bradley Brockman in 2018, apparently with the same gun and ammunition type.

Perdomo was found guilty Thursday of murdering Brockman. The jury deliberated for only 40 minutes before reaching the verdict.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

