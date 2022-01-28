Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man suspected in numerous crimes in Crockett arrested in Fort Worth on drug charges

With the assistance of the US Marshals, Tyrell Beasley was taken into custody in Ft. Worth on...
With the assistance of the US Marshals, Tyrell Beasley was taken into custody in Ft. Worth on Tuesday, January 25, Crockett police say.(Crockett PD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KLTV) - The Crockett Police Department say the suspect in a 2020 assault has been arrested in Forth Worth.

With the assistance of the US Marshals, Tyrell Beasley was taken into custody in Ft. Worth on Tuesday, January 25, Crockett police say. In addition to the numerous misdemeanor and felony warrants he had for his arrest, they say Beasley was also charged with multiple felony drug offenses in Tarrant County. He is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $40,000 bond.

According to a December Facebook post from the department, during the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, officers responded to the 100 Block of Lewis Circle in reference to an assault.

During the investigation, the victim identified Tyrell D. Beasley, 31, as the suspect. Crockett police said Beasley has pending charges for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (3rd Degree Felony), and Aggravated Assault with A Deadly Weapon (2nd Degree Felony) as a result of this incident.

Police said Beasley is also currently wanted by multiple agencies for the following:

  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon ( 3rd Degree Felony)
  • Deadly Conduct- Firing Weapon ( 3rd Degree Felony)
  • Assault Family Member/ Impede Breath/Circulation ( 3rd Degree Felony)
  • Injury to a Child ( 3rd Degree Felony)
  • TDCJ Parole Warrant ( Injury to a Child 2 Counts)
  • Theft of Firearm ( State Jail Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana ( Misdemeanor B )
  • Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon ( Misdemeanor A)

Previous stories:

Crockett police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

Crockett police arrest suspect accused of chasing man around houses and shooting at him

