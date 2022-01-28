Longview students get certified as auto technicians

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you want to become a certified auto technician, it can be done while in high school these days, at least at Longview High School. Some of those automotive students recently participated in an automotive repair competition to see just how fast they can figure out what’s wrong with a vehicle.

Automotive Instructor Paul Bouis and seniors Calie Logan and Jesse Duplissey IV are doing some realignment work in one big garage inside Longview High School. The students became interested in auto repair for completely different reasons.

“My dad and my uncle,” Jesse said.

“Well, I took influence after my dad,” Calie said.

Hmm. Maybe not so different. Their teacher is part of the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation and is qualified to get his students certified if they work hard enough. In December, the students were involved in a competition at Lone Star Speedway.

“When you go around a vehicle and look for inspection of the vehicle, check wipers and all this type stuff. They bugged a car and they had to tell them exactly what was wrong. And then they had to tell them what it’s going to take to fix it,” Bouis said.

The North Texas Automobile Dealers Auto Tech Competition is put on by car dealerships and tests students’ knowledge of tools, service information, and diagnosis and repair.

“A little bit more challenging in the electrical area. Maintenance, we kind of missed a few things but we learned after that one. So, it was pretty fun, learning, eye-opening,” Calie said.

There’s also a mock job interview by dealerships.

“I must have done pretty good on the interview part because he told me I had a job, plus he’d pay for my college if I went up to Dallas,” Jesse said.

Jesse says he has different aspirations.

“I like power. I like racing, so I’m probably going to go to SAMS, which is in Houston. It’s a school meant for building engines, making power,” Jesse said.

Calie has a job at a restaurant right now.

“But I plan on getting out of the food industry like maybe an actual dealership, but I’m still contemplating on which one I want to go to,” Calie said.

Not yet out of high school and their careers are revving up.

Bouis says he teaches a four-year program and certifications depend on how hard the student wants to work. Classic Toyota sponsored the student’s competition in December.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.