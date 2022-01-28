Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview PD veteran named acting police chief

Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From the City of Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (News Release) - Longview City Manager Keith Bonds has named Assistant Police Chief Anthony Boone as acting police chief effective February 1. Chief Mike Bishop recently announced his retirement after thirty years of service, including six years as chief.

Acting Chief Boone has worked with the Longview Police Department since 2001, and he has served as the assistant police chief since 2015. His experience includes many aspects of the department, including support services, criminal investigations. special operations, SWAT, and patrol. He has a master’s degree in criminal justice and has participated in several advanced professional development programs, including programs offered through the Secret Service, FBI, and Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.

“We greatly appreciate the service that Mike Bishop has provided Longview, and I am especially grateful for the effort Chief Bishop has taken to prepare the next generation of leaders within the police department. It has been my pleasure to work with Chief Bishop for many years, and I wish him well as we both enter retirement at the same time,” said City Manager Keith Bonds. “I am confident that Anthony Boone will be an effective and capable leader for the police department and the community during this time of transition.”

