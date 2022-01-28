Governor Abbott appears at Border Security briefing In Weslaco

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks today at a border security briefing in Weslaco attended by twelve state attorneys general from across the nation.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw also delivered remarks at the briefing.

Governor Abbott talked about the importance of Texas’ collaboration with other state attorneys general to secure the border and to keep our communities safe, noting that border security is a national issue that affects all Americans, not just Texans. The Governor also proposed an action item to attorneys general to crack down on social media outlets that facilitate human trafficking.

“Texas is responding in full force to the Biden administration’s failure to address the disaster at our border, and our efforts are made stronger by the collaboration with other state leaders from across the country,” said Governor Abbott. “Like Texas, the attorneys general here today are working night and day to provide the safety and security Americans demand and deserve, and I thank them for their support and continued efforts to secure our border and to keep communities across America safe.”

