Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Nothing but sunshine and cool conditions for our Friday forecast!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting off this Friday morning chilly in the middle to upper 30s across most of the area. Unlike yesterday, today we will see nothing but blue skies and sunshine this afternoon, but highs will still likely remain cool in the lower to middle 50s so you’ll probably want to keep the jacket close by all day. Clear skies and calming winds will lead to a quick cool down this evening, so keep that in mind if you are planning anything for this Friday night. We’ve got two beautiful days of ample sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday, with highs for Saturday trending in the lower 60s, then warming even further into the middle to upper 60s by Sunday! Clouds increase on Monday and an upper-level disturbance will bring a round of showers and storms to East Texas during the second half of the day, with better coverage for southern portions of our area. Tuesday looks to trend a bit drier as temperatures trend in the middle to upper 60s once more. Our next strong cold front is set to move in later next Wednesday (Groundhog Day), which will likely bring another round of showers and storms, then a good cooldown to make sure the start of February is a cold one!

